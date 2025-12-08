VIDEO: Hulk smash! Brazilian cult hero scores Puskas Award contender with absolutely insane long-range free-kick goal for Atletico Mineiro

The goal came during a match in which Atletico Mineiro completely dominated a weakened Vasco side, piling on pressure from the opening whistle and showcasing the intensity Jorge Sampaoli demanded to close the season. Hulk himself had already struck the post twice before finally unleashing the unstoppable free-kick that was a reminder of the most iconic strikes of his long career. The moment instantly circulated across Brazilian media and global social platforms, as supporters floated the possibility of a Puskas nomination.

The Galo continued to show their superiority throughout the second half, enjoying over 70% possession and overwhelming Vasco until the final whistle as Dudu added a brace and Victor Luis scored an own goal. Hulk’s contribution came as part of a resurgent conclusion to his 2025 campaign, once again reinforcing his role as Atletico’s emotional and attacking leader despite his advancing years.

Beyond the immediate impact, the goal also re-energised discussion about Hulk’s long-term future, as he enters the final phase of a contract set to expire in 2026. Although he remains central to Atletico’s identity, increasing external interest, particularly from MLS, has introduced questions about whether 2026 or 2027 may mark the final chapter of his time in Belo Horizonte. With over 100 goals for the club and legendary status cemented, every performance he delivers now comes with added meaning as fans savour the twilight of a remarkable career.