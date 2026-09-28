Hugo Souza addresses 'mistake' claims after failing to react to Nestory Irankunda free-kick in Brazil draw

Speaking to Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo, the goalkeeper dismissed claims that he was at fault, opting instead to commend the execution of the opposition's set-piece. Admitting he was completely flat-footed on his line, Souza said: "I think the guy [Irankunda] caught that free-kick brilliantly. By the time I thought about diving, the ball had already gone past."

Acknowledging the relentless glare that comes with guarding Brazil's net, the Corinthians custodian added: "It's obvious the criticism is going to come: 'He didn't dive for it, I think he could have reached it, I think it was a mistake, I don't think it was a mistake...' That will happen with any goal that I or any other goalkeeper concedes here for the national team.

"It comes with the territory, with the magnitude of the shirt we wear, and it's natural that these kinds of narratives and opinions will emerge. Of course, for me it's a bit frustrating that I haven't won a match yet with the Brazilian national team."