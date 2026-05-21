Huge injury boost for Arsenal as key player returns to training ahead of Champions League final

The Gunners are preparing for a momentous end to the campaign, and the sight of Merino back on the training pitch has provided a timely feel-good factor. The 29-year-old has been out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot, missing the crucial run-in that saw Arsenal finally clinch their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Merino was spotted taking part in light drills on Thursday, working closely with Arteta and assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg away from the main group. While the session was tailored toward his reintegration, the midfielder is expected to join his team-mates for full contact training on Friday as the squad prepares for their final league outing against Crystal Palace and the European showpiece to follow.