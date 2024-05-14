How Welcome to Wrexham documentary impacts transfer decisions as Phil Parkinson tasks Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney with finding a certain type of player
Phil Parkinson has explained how the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series impacts transfer decisions for himself, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons have bounced up into League One
- Busy readying themselves for the third tier
- Need recruits that can handle life in the spotlight