How text from Martin Odegaard convinced Christian Norgaard to sign for Arsenal
Martin Odegaard played agent to convince Christian Norgaard to swap Brentford for Arsenal. The Gunners have added a seasoned Premier League performer to their midfield ranks by completing the signing of the Danish international for an initial fee of £10 million ($13m/€11m), with the potential for an additional £2m ($3m) to be paid in performance-related bonuses.
- Norgaard joined Arsenal on a two-year deal
- The club have an option for a third
- Gunners strengthen their midfield after Partey and Jorginho left