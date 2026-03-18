With just a few months left until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan their transfer strategies. Initial contact has been made with targeted players, with the aim of making a move before other clubs to get ahead of the competition. In this regard, Juventus are looking around for some low-cost transfer opportunities. Among the most closely watched players is Bernardo Silva; the Portuguese international’s contract with Manchester City is due to expire, and the club has already informed him that his renewal is not part of their future plans. At the end of the season, therefore, their paths will part, with the Bianconeri beginning to make moves to assess whether and when to make a move.
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How much does Bernardo Silva earn at Manchester City: salary, contract expiry date and links with Juventus
THE SIGNING OF BERNARDO SILVA AND CONTACTS WITH JUVENTUS
In recent weeks, initial contact has been made between Juventus’ management and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes – an agent with whom the Bianconeri have a good relationship and who was responsible for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin. On the subject of wages: Bernardo Silva’s salary at Manchester City is €10 million net, a figure that Juventus cannot guarantee him but which he is unlikely to earn should he decide to remain in Europe. In addition to the Bianconeri, several clubs from the Saudi Pro League and MLS are currently interested in Bernardo Silva and are ready to offer him a salary even higher than what he earns in England.
OTHER PLAYERS WHOSE CONTRACTS ARE EXPIRING AND WHO ARE BEING MONITORED BY JUVENTUS
In a market where there could be some major bargains to be had on a free transfer, Bernardo Silva is just one of the players whose contract is coming to an end that Juventus are keeping an eye on. In addition to the Portuguese City player, Juve have also added Bournemouth’s Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi to their list – with whom there has already been some contact – and Leipzig’s Austrian Xaver Schlager, in whom they had already shown interest back in January when the asking price was €10 million. In midfield, the name to watch out for is Franck Kessié, whose contract with Al-Ahli is expiring and who is the main alternative to Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. Among the players who could become available on a free transfer at the end of the season, Roma’s Celik and Barcelona’s Lewandowski have also been linked with the Bianconeri.