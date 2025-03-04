How Man Utd bounced back: Seven reasons why the Red Devils have re-emerged as Women's Super League title challengers

Marc Skinner's side finished 20 points behind champions Chelsea last season but, with seven games to go this year, they are the Blues' closest rivals

Manchester United might continue to grab unwanted headlines off the pitch, but Sunday's win over Leicester City, combined with a surprise slip-up at Brighton by leaders Chelsea, means the Red Devils find themselves firmly in the Women's Super League title race this season, just five points behind the Blues with seven games to go.

Things are always eventful on the red side of Manchester, be it for the men's team or the women's. Indeed, just hours after Marc Skinner's team defeated the Foxes 2-0, quotes emerged in The Telegraph from the agent of Geyse, the forward signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2023, claiming that the club tried to loan her out while she was at her brother's funeral in Brazil.

Following reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe asked then-captain Katie Zelem what she did at the club when they first met, and constant scrutiny in the media about the women's team's facilities, plus the disappointment of last season's fifth-placed finish in the WSL, it would be easy for such things to have a negative impact on United's current campaign - and yet, they go into the final stretch of the season in a fantastic position in the league and FA Cup, with a quarter-final against second-tier Sunderland to come this weekend.

So, what is behind United's re-emergence as a contender to be champions of England? GOAL breaks down seven key reasons...