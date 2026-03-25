How Hasa is getting on and Napoli’s plans: the new Vergara who could prove useful to Conte

A meteoric rise that is proving all the good things that have always been said about him and his qualities. From playing alongside Yildiz in the Bianconeri youth teams, to coming of age in Serie B, right up to the dream he hopes to fulfil soon: making his Serie A debut. A moment that has merely been postponed.





Following the exploits of Vergara, who developed during loan spells at Pro Vercelli and Reggiana before bursting onto the scene upon his return to Napoli, the Azzurri face the difficult task of deciding whether to send Hasa out on loan again or bring him back to the parent club. A decision that will affect both him and Rao (another great talent currently shining at Bari): both could be added to the first-team squad next season, bolstering the squad with which Conte will once again face the triple challenge. In a few months’ time, Castelvolturno could find itself home to a couple of hidden gems.