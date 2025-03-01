Rasmus Hojlund Man UtdGetty
Jack McRae

Horror stats show Rasmus Hojlund has had less shots at goal than Casemiro, Virgil van Dijk & Gabriel Magalhaes as his Man Utd struggles are laid bare

R. HoejlundManchester UnitedPremier League

Rasmus Hojlund’s toils as the main striker at Manchester United have been laid bare by a damning statistic as the club consider alternatives.

  • Hojlund has struggled to settle at Man Utd
  • Forward moved from Atalanta for £72 million
  • Club already considering new strikers to replace Dane
