'I hope he can play with us' - Joan Garcia eager for Lionel Messi to make dream return to Barcelona after Inter Miami star's surprise Camp Nou visit

Speaking to RAC1, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia revealed the dressing room’s surprise when Messi’s visit came to light and admitted that he, too, dreams of playing alongside the Argentine great.

“No one expected Messi to do that, it’s good what he did. We talked about it in the dressing room, but we didn’t give it much importance either,” Garcia said. “I hope he can come and play with us, but I don’t know how possible or realistic that is.”

The former Espanyol shot-stopper, who joined Barca in the summer, also took the chance to speak about his relationships with the team’s goalkeepers.

On Wojciech Szczesny, he said warmly: “He’s a star. He’s very funny, we laugh a lot with him. Those of us who speak Catalan are teaching him words.”

Garcia defended the Polish goalkeeper amid criticism for recent goals conceded: “That’s what Hansi asks of us, knowing that sometimes it won’t work out. He told me that’s how we play, and that it can happen.”

When asked about Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Garcia was equally composed: “With Ter, everything is fine. The relationship is normal, like with any other teammate. It wasn’t uncomfortable for me.”

