‘Honest chat’ - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson slams performance in Hull City defeat and reveals dressing room home truths as nine-game unbeaten run ends
Spent big: Reynolds and Mac chasing the dream
Wrexham spent big in the summer transfer window as Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac helped to make the funds available for more marquee additions. A slow start was made to the 2025-26 campaign, but the Welsh outfit have found their feet in the second tier of English football.
They had moved to within touching distance of the play-offs spots, but have now slipped to 14th place in the tightest of divisions. They remain only four points adrift of the top six, but saw collective standards slip at MKM Stadium.
Pull no punches: Parkinson assesses defeat at Hull
Parkinson told reporters afterwards, with Wrexham paying the price for a particularly poor first-half display: “We just weren't at the levels tonight and I've got to look at that - my part in it, all the staff will, and the players themselves. But we'll do that together. The lads have given us a lot but tonight we were below the level, and we'll come out ready for action at the weekend.”
Parkinson added on dressing room chat that saw the Red Dragons’ coaching staff pull no punches: “We've just had an honest chat with the lads. We just weren't where we needed to be tonight and we've got to be honest about that.
“It's very rare in my whole time at Wrexham to have a 45 minutes that was so unlike us. Tonight the first 45 minutes was certainly one of those performances, but against a good side as well. Give them credit, they were excellent.
“We will look to respond, of course. That's what football's all about. We'll be a bit flat tomorrow because we don't like losing. Nobody does in football, but we'll work together as a group, and we'll look to put up a good performance on the weekend.”
Confident camp: Hyam expects immediate improvement
Wrexham defender Dom Hyam is confident that Wrexham’s efforts so far this season mean a much-improved performance will be delivered when Watford pay a visit to SToK Racecourse on Saturday.
He said: “We've been on a really good run, we've got to add some perspective as well, we've come up from the division below and we've done well up until this point. Don't get me wrong, we're still bitterly disappointed with that tonight but it's a good opportunity to get it right on Saturday. That's the beauty of the league, we've got a game in three days' time. We know there's a big opportunity on Saturday in front of our home supporters to put things right.
“It's not doom and gloom by any means. It's very raw, that performance wasn't great on a lot of levels, but there's a lot to be positive about still. We'll take our medicine and make sure we're right again.”
Ultimate goal: Wrexham aiming for the Premier League
While Wrexham were nine Championship games unbeaten heading into their meeting with Hull, they had been held in five of those fixtures. Inability to turn draws into wins has prevented them from clambering into the play-off places and daring to dream of securing a record-extending fourth successive promotion.
That remains the ultimate goal for all concerned, with Reynolds and Mac having never shied away from the fact that they want to bring top-flight football to North Wales. Greater consistency is, however, going to be required when it comes to picking up maximum points.
It could be that the Red Dragons dip back into the transfer market for more new recruits during the January window. They have four games to take in through to the end of the calendar year - with three of those being played out on home soil, while a trip to Swansea for a derby date with Welsh rivals will be taken in on December 19.
