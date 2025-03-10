BNP Paribas Open - Day 5Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet seen sporting Saint-Étienne Jacket with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Indian Wells

Oscar-nominated actor showcases his love for French football while attending the BNP Paribas Open with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

  • Chalamet wears Adidas x Saint-Étienne collaboration jacket
  • Actor's choice highlights his long-standing support for the Ligue 1 club
  • Chalamet also supports Premier League giants Chelsea and the New York Knicks
