'It leads nowhere' - Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano's attitude criticized by brother after latest San Diego FC controversy

Lozano is facing public criticism from within his own family after his brother, Bryan, questioned the winger’s behavior and professionalism in a recent interview.

Speaking to ESPN, Bryan alleged that Lozano’s attitude has created friction throughout his career, pointing to reported tensions during his time at Napoli under coach Gennaro Gattuso, as well as earlier issues at PSV Eindhoven.

“At Napoli, he had problems with Gattuso and the coaching staff. At PSV he had them too,” Bryan Lozano said. “He’s rude and arrogant, and that leads nowhere. That has influenced the fact that many people don’t really want him.”