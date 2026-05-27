AFP
'Helped us a lot' - Deco confirms Barcelona are 'happy' with Marcus Rashford as Man Utd eye permanent sale
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Barcelona delight in Rashford impact
Rashford has revitalised his career in Catalonia, and Deco has been quick to praise the United loanee’s professionalism and output. Despite facing stiff competition for places in Hansi Flick's attacking line, Rashford registered 14 goals across all competitions, including a memorable free-kick in El Clasico that became a highlight of the season.
"Marcus has helped us a lot because he came on loan, it is not easy to come on loan as a player like him because he is a top player. He helped us a lot because he had the responsibility to replace Raphinha, it is not easy but he did very well," Deco told BBC Sport. The former Portugal midfielder also noted how Rashford handled spells on the sidelines, stating: "Sometimes he [is] on the bench and it's not easy but he reacted very well and he did everything."
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A permanent future at Camp Nou?
With Man Utd reportedly ready to sanction a permanent exit for Rashford, the focus now turns to whether Barcelona will trigger a €35 million (£30m) deal. While the forward has hinted at his desire to remain in La Liga after a productive season, Deco remained coy on a definitive agreement but made his personal admiration for the player clear.
The Barca sporting director added on Rashford’s campaign, which earned him a spot in the England squad, he said: "His season was very good and we are happy he won La Liga with us. He deserves [it], he works a lot and works hard to be here. We are happy with him."
The beginning of a new era
The success of the current campaign has convinced Deco that Barcelona are standing on the precipice of a dominant period in domestic and European competitions. With young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi leading the charge, the sporting director believes the squad’s hunger for silverware remains unsatiated despite securing back-to-back league titles ahead of Real Madrid.
"It is true that we won two La Ligas but these players want to win more, they believe that they can win more," Deco explained. "That's why it's important because if the players believe they can achieve more important things, you see they still want to do something important. I believe that this team for me is the beginning of the era, the beginning of the history of this team because they are so young and still want to win something important."
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Flick’s tactical revolution bears fruit
Hansi Flick’s arrival has transformed the atmosphere at Barcelona, with the German coach building a cohesive unit that relies heavily on internal development. Deco believes the current squad is so well-structured that the club will not need to engage in the sort of massive summer overhaul that has characterised their recent transfer windows.
By integrating La Masia graduates with established stars, Flick has created a sustainable model for success. "Hansi Flick has built a team which means we will not have to go to the market for four to five players," Deco noted.