'He will be Brazil's centre-back for the next three or four World Cups' - Youngster on Man City's books backed to become Selecao star

Reis was part of City's rebuild, and the Etihad-based club are minutely tracking his development in La Liga and might reintegrate him into the squad once his two-year loan stint comes to an end. However, when they signed him back in January, his youth coach at the R10 Academy, Roberto Custodia, heaped praise on the teenager.

He said (via ESPN): "After I saw him play at centre-back for the under-9 side, he came to train with me. And there I saw that he could command, that he would organise those around him. You could see that he had a strong personality. Then he went to Palmeiras and won everything there at youth level. He's a very humble, down-to-earth guy."

Abel Ferreira, who is the head coach of Brazilian side Palmeiras, also spoke highly of the youngster. "He's been a pleasant surprise. Everyone should have the strength of will that this lad has. I congratulate him, because despite his age, he's a man of character," he said to ESPN. He further stated (via Manchester Evening News), "We sold Vitor because I spoke too much to the wrong people and that’s it. When you talk to directors of other clubs about your squad, people believe a lot of what you say. But he deserves it, he’s a kid with the whole package. That’s what makes players valued. It was with Vitor Reis, Danilo, Estevao, (Luis) Guilherme, Endrick."