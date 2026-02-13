He's staying! Real Madrid miss out as Dayot Upamecano ends exit fears by putting pen to paper on long-term Bayern Munich extension

The news ends months of tension in Munich, where the club's hierarchy had been working tirelessly to prevent one of their defensive pillars from entering the final year of his contract. With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly circling as his contract ticks down towards its summer expiration, Bayern successfully navigated the "needle's eye" to maintain their defensive stability. Upamecano, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2021, has already amassed three Bundesliga titles during his stay in Bavaria.

For Madrid, the extension marks a significant failure in their preferred transfer strategy. Florentino Perez had allegedly identified Upamecano as a dream candidate to bolster a backline that has been ravaged by injuries recently. Because his contract was winding down, Los Blancos had hoped to secure his services without paying a transfer fee, similar to their previous acquisitions of Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe.

With Upamecano now off the market, the Spaniards are expected to intensify their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. The German international has become the new priority at the Santiago Bernabeu, though he is likely to command a fee in excess of €50 million. Madrid's misfortune is Bayern's gain, as they keep hold of a player who has become "indispensable" under the management of Vincent Kompany.