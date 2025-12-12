Getty Images Sport
'He’s been rubbish for 11 months!' - Liverpool legend tears into Mohamed Salah and says Egyptian’s time at Anfield is up after long overdue benching
'I don't think we'll see him again'
The civil war at Anfield has reached a boiling point, with Salah publicly questioning his treatment by manager Arne Slot following a recent run of poor results. The Egyptian attacker, who was for three games in a row before his outburst, complained about his "personal situation" immediately after Liverpool conceded a late equaliser in last week's 3-3 draw against Leeds and he was subsequently left out of the Champions League showdown against Inter.
Speaking on Sky Sport Germany, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann tore into the 33-year-old, insisting that his time on Merseyside is effectively over. Hamann argued that the winger's outburst was unforgivable given the team's current struggles and suggested that he should have been dropped nearly a year ago due to a long-term decline in performance.
"I don't think we'll see him in a Liverpool shirt again," Hamann predicted. "He's going to the Africa Cup soon and I'm of the opinion that his time at Liverpool is over.
"He's played rubbish for 10, 11 months. There were enough opportunities to put him on the bench. Until two weeks ago, the coach fielded him and gave him his trust. Then there was no other way. Liverpool are under massive pressure. It's not going well at all and then Salah can think of nothing better, after a game in which you concede the equaliser in the last minute, than to stand up and complain about his personal situation."
- Getty Images Sport
Salah's public breakdown
The friction between Salah and Slot has been simmering for months but has now exploded into the public domain. With Liverpool's title challenge faltering and the team struggling for rhythm, Slot made the bold decision to bench his highest earner. The move was intended to spark a reaction, but instead, it led to a media briefing where the forward lamented the lack of clarity over his future and his role within the squad.
Hamann was particularly scathing about the timing of Salah's comments. He believes that by prioritising his contract grievances over the collective disappointment of a damaging draw, the forward has crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed.
"If you have a problem, go to the coach. I have no understanding for that," Hamann fumed. "He is one of the greatest Liverpool players in history, no question, but he has destroyed a lot with this, putting his own interests above those of the club."
'Superstars get on your nerves'
The debate regarding player power was widened by former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, who joined Hamann on the panel. Kahn offered a damning assessment of how modern superstars operate, suggesting that Salah's behaviour is symptomatic of a wider issue in elite football where players believe they are bigger than the institutions they represent, aided by their massive personal brands.
"When players, no matter how deserving they are, reach a certain age, they believe they are untouchable and can say anything, and then it is almost too late for a club," Kahn explained. "These players then start to get on your nerves immensely within the team.
"You have to feel that as a person in charge and then you have to think about drawing consequences as a club. I am no longer sure whether the sentence 'the club is bigger than the player' still applies. Is it not the case today that such players, such superstars, have long stood above the clubs? Just look at the possibilities with social media, where players have more fans than the club."
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool seek solution as tension builds
Hamann's assertion that Salah has been "rubbish" for nearly a year points to a statistical decline that has been masked by his previous reputation. While the Egyptian started the post-Jurgen Klopp era as a guaranteed starter, his influence on games has waned significantly in 2025. Slot's decision to finally remove him from the starting XI was viewed by many fans as long overdue, even if the fallout has been explosive.
The manager had previously defended his star forward, attempting to manage his minutes and influence, but the combination of poor performances and public dissent appears to have forced his hand. With the team under "massive pressure" to save their season, the distraction caused by the highest-profile player in the squad has become untenable for the Dutch coach.
The situation presents a major headache for Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy heading into the winter break. With Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations shortly, the club may look to accelerate his permanent exit in January rather than allowing the toxicity to fester for the remainder of his contract.
