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Haytham Mohamed

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"He has submitted his official offer"... Al-Ittihad enters the race for the Club Brugge star in force

Al Ittihad
R. Onyedika
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad club transfer market developments...

Al-Ittihad are working hard to strengthen their ranks during the current summer transfer window, hoping to make up for a trophyless 2025-2026 campaign.

The Jeddah giants ended the past season empty-handed. That failure cost Portuguese head coach Sergio Conceicao his job, with German boss Jens Wissing brought in to replace him.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BRUGGE-ATLETICOAFP

    Al-Ittihad want to sign Club Brugge star

    Al-Ittihad have their eye on an African target from Club Brugge. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Jeddah giants are tracking the midfielder with a view to bolstering their squad this summer.

    Posting on his official X account on Wednesday evening, Romano named the man Al-Ittihad want as Nigeria star Raphael Onyedika, the midfielder in Club Brugge's first team.

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  • SOCCER JPL D28 CLUB BRUGGE VS RSC ANDERLECHTAFP

    Al-Ittihad Compete With This Club for the Signing of Raphael Onyedika!

    Al-Ittihad have tabled an offer to Club Brugge for Nigerian star Raphael Onyedika this summer, according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

    The Jeddah giants want to beat Eintracht Frankfurt to the punch. The German club lodged their own bid for the midfielder yesterday, Tuesday.

  • Club Brugge's stance on "parting ways" with Raphael Onyedika

    The matter did not end there. Fabrizio Romano has revealed Club Brugge's position on letting Nigerian star Raphael Onyedika leave this summer.

    According to Romano, the Belgian club won't stand in Onyedika's way. There's a catch, though: they want around 10 million euros to buy out the final year of his contract.


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  • Raphael OnyedikaGetty/GOAL

    Rafael Onyedika's Journey in the World of Football

    Nigerian star Raphael Onyedika, 25, started out at the FC Ebedei academy before making the move to Europe in the summer of 2019.

    Danish club Midtjylland snapped him up for their youth ranks, then loaned him out in the summer of 2020 to fellow local side Fredericia.

    He returned to Midtjylland in the summer of 2021. Just one season followed before he officially joined Belgian club Club Brugge.

    Onyedika has been at Brugge since 2022, racking up 183 official matches across all competitions, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists.

    Equally at home in holding midfield or at centre-back, he has also earned 23 caps for Nigeria's senior national team from 2022 to the present day.