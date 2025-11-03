Getty Images Sport
'He cares about me' - Elche star reveals conversation with Hansi Flick after Barcelona defeat and lifts lid on relationship with 'friend' Lamine Yamal
Fort reveals post-match chat with Flick
Fort has revealed details of a post-match conversation with Flick, in which the German coach showed his personal concern for the on-loan La Masia graduate following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat for the visitors.
Fort, along with goalkeeper Pena, returned to face their parent club for the first time since their temporary summer moves. Speaking to DAZN and as reported by Mundo Deportivo after the match, the 18-year-old full-back expressed his appreciation for Flick's gesture and opened up about the "special" experience of competing against close friend Yamal.
Despite the disappointment of the result at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, Fort shared a warm exchange with the Barcelona manager on the pitch after the final whistle. The conversation highlighted that the young defender remains firmly in the thoughts of the coaching staff back at his parent club, who are monitoring his progress and well-being.
"He’s a warm person, he cares about me and he was asking me about the injury I had," Fort revealed. "He asked me if I was happy at Elche and I appreciate his interest."
The gesture from Flick suggests that Barcelona see a long-term future for the defender, with the loan move to Elche viewed as a crucial step in his development pathway towards a potential first-team role at Camp Nou.
- Getty Images Sport
'I see him as my friend' - Fort on facing Lamine Yamal
The match also presented a unique personal challenge for Fort, who was tasked with marking his close friend and fellow La Masia product, Yamal. The Barcelona winger opened the scoring in just the ninth minute, but Fort, who came on as a second-half substitute, relished the duel against a player he has known for years.
"I don’t see Lamine like everyone else. I see him as my friend," Fort explained with a smile. "We’ve been together for many years, we’ve shared a lot, and I was excited to face him. I don’t think I did too badly. I caught him a bit tired."
The full-back admitted the context of the game provided an extra spark. "It always helps to have the extra motivation of playing in front of my fans and my former teammates, but it’s a shame about the result."
Pena describes 'special and strange' Barcelona return
Pena, who started the match for Elche, the return was an emotional one. Having spent years at Barcelona, he admitted it felt unusual to be in the opposition's dressing room.
"It’s strange to play here in another jersey," Pena said, although he noted it was not an entirely new experience, having previously played against Barca while on loan at Galatasaray.
The 26-year-old was seen embracing his former goalkeeping colleagues—Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Wojciech Szczesny, Joan Garcia, and Diego Kochen—after the game. "I have many friends, but I train with the goalkeepers every day and it was really nice to see them," he reflected on the reunion.
Both players were ultimately on the losing side as Barcelona secured a comfortable victory to maintain their second-place position in the La Liga table. After Yamal's early opener, Ferran Torres doubled the hosts' lead in the 12th minute. Elche pulled a goal back through Rafa Mir just before half-time, but a 61st-minute strike from Marcus Rashford sealed the three points for Flick's side.
Pena played the full 90 minutes, making three saves but conceding three goals from the six shots on target he faced. Fort was introduced in the second half and provided a solid account of himself against a tiring Barcelona attack.
Why Pena chose Elche loan move
Speaking after the game, Pena also elaborated on his decision to join Elche on loan, revealing that manager Eder Sarabia was a "decisive" factor. The goalkeeper had to wait for registration processes to be completed, but Sarabia's confidence in him was key.
"When I found out about this situation mid-summer, Eder (Sarabia) was aware of it, and that was decisive because he told me he was sure about it and that I could wait," Pena explained. "And from a footballing perspective, we know their philosophy and their style of play; we know how they want their goalkeeper to play, similar to Barça's philosophy. And I'm also at home, having been away for many years, and all of that made it a good decision."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the La Masia duo?
The primary objective for both Pena and Fort is to maximise their playing time and gain invaluable top-flight experience with Elche, who currently sit ninth in the table. Their performances will continue to be closely scrutinised by Barcelona's technical staff, with Flick's personal check-in on Fort indicating a clear pathway back to the club is being maintained.
For Fort, continuing to develop defensively and proving he can handle La Liga's best attackers—including friends like Yamal—will be crucial. For Pena, establishing himself as a reliable number one in the division is the goal. While the 3-1 defeat was a "shame," the loan spells are ultimately designed to prepare them for a successful and permanent return to Barcelona.
Advertisement