'He can carry that club!' - Jose Mourinho backed for sensational second Man Utd spell by Nicky Butt

United’s managerial future remains a constant topic of debate under the structure led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, with Michael Carrick currently leading the first team on an interim basis. It has not yet been confirmed who will be manager from next season onwards, with names like Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel linked to the post.

Butt warned that attracting elite managers could prove difficult without offering greater control, with Carrick currently in a strong position to get the job permanently. He added: “No established manager will want to come to Manchester United without guarantees on budget, time, and control. The structure right now makes it difficult, and they may prefer someone like Michael Carrick instead.”