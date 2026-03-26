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Harry Maguire reveals what he really thinks about former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim
High praise despite Old Trafford struggles
Amorim was sacked in January after a challenging 14-month spell where he recorded just 24 wins in 63 games, facing regular scrutiny over his tactical choices and squad selection. Speaking to The Mirror, Maguire defended his former boss, stating: "I think Ruben was really good with me. I pretty much played every game under Ruben when I was fit. I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, I think he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United. I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches.
"I spoke to him when he left. He wished us all the best. I’m sure he would have been upset, but I know he’s still really, really young and I’m sure he’s going to go on to great things in management."
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Players must take 'responsibility' for failure
The former United captain refused to lay all the blame at the manager's door, suggesting that the playing staff failed to execute the vision that was laid out for them. Maguire added: "It just didn’t click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well. But I think he has led the club in a direction, and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that, where he’s built a good, solid squad and I do believe that he deserves credit for that."
Amorim linked with shock Benfica return
While United move in a new direction, Amorim is already being tipped for a high-profile return to the dugout. Reports in Portugal suggest he is the leading candidate to take over at Benfica, potentially replacing Jose Mourinho. Such a move would be particularly controversial given his iconic status at their cross-city rivals, Sporting CP.
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The rise of Michael Carrick
Under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick, United have seen a significant upshift in results, putting them firmly in contention for Champions League qualification. Maguire has been highly impressed by the former midfielder's impact, praising his tactical acumen and communication skills, and has backed him for the permanent managerial role.
"Carrick coming in, he’s been amazing. He speaks really, really well. He’s tactically very, very good," the defender explained. "I think there’s seven games left. We’ve put ourselves in a great position. I think we’ve got to finish the season strong, and I think he should go right into the mix of the other candidates and let the process begin."