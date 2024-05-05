Harry Maguire's Premier League season is over! Man Utd star suffers injury blow in training to leave Erik ten Hag sweating on his FA Cup final availability - as doubts also raised over his potential Euro 2024 place
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is unlikely to feature in the Premier League again this season after sustaining an injury in training.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Maguire suffered a muscle injury in training
- Expected to be out for three weeks
- United missing all five first-choice centre-backs