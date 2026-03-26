'My mum was crying' - Harry Maguire discusses England recall & how Man Utd defender feared international career was over

The Man Utd man admitted that being a regular fixture for so long made his time away from the squad even harder to swallow. When the call finally came, it proved to be a major moment for his family, particularly his mum, who has supported him throughout the intense scrutiny of his career.

"It’s amazing. It’s something I’ve missed," Maguire said. "When you don’t get picked, when you’ve been a regular for six or seven years, it’s tough. I spoke to the manager and he told me I was in. I phoned my family. My mum was on holiday and she was crying. I’m in a position now in my career where it is not so much about myself. I’m 33. If I play one minute at the World Cup or every game, I will do everything to make sure this country is successful."