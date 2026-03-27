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Mohamed Saeed

Harry Maguire credits Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick for England recall as defender starts in Uruguay friendly

H. Maguire
England
M. Carrick
R. Amorim
Manchester United
World Cup

Harry Maguire has opened up on his emotional return to the England setup, admitting that Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick played a pivotal role in reviving his international career. After 18 months in the wilderness, the veteran defender is back in the fold and started the Three Lions' World Cup warm-up clash against Uruguay.

  • Tactical shift sparks Maguire revival

    Maguire was quick to highlight the impact of Carrick on his return to the England squad, insisting the interim United boss deserves “big credit” for helping him rediscover his form and confidence.

    The 33-year-old centre-back, who had fallen out of favour under the previous regime, has looked revitalised since Carrick took temporary charge - playing a key role in United’s rise to third in the Premier League table.

    Speaking to ITV, Maguire said: "Big credit to him [Michael Carrick] to make sure I'm in this squad."


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    Preference for a back four

    Maguire credited Carrick for implementing a style that allows him to play with more aggression and proactivity on the pitch.

    "Michael has come in and changed the formation and we are playing in a back four. I prefer playing in a back four. The best part of my career has been playing in a back four," Maguire explained.

    He noted that the middle role in a back five felt more like a "sweeper-type role" and lacked the "driving forward with the ball" that defined his peak years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.


  • Amorim's departure and Carrick's impact

    Maguire was respectful when discussing Ruben Amorim, whose stubborn obsession with a back three ultimately led to his dismissal in January.

    The English defender insisted the players must take responsibility for the failure of the previous system but was quick to praise the "smooth transition" overseen by the current coaching staff, which includes Jonny Evans and Steve Holland.

    "I don't really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, he's got great ideas. The ideas just didn't work at Manchester United. It just didn't click, or work, and us players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well," Maguire said.

    He stayed neutral on whether Carrick should get the job permanently, stating that while the interim boss has been "amazing" and "tactically very good," the decision rests with the hierarchy.

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    World Cup dreams and United youngsters

    As Thomas Tuchel prepares his side for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, Maguire remains a vital veteran presence. His return coincided with the surprise promotion of United team-mate Ayden Heaven into senior training.

    While the youngster represents the future, Maguire is focused on the present, determined to contribute to England’s success this summer regardless of his minute count.

    Reflecting on the moment he learned of his inclusion, Maguire shared a touching anecdote: "I spoke to the manager and he told me I was in. I phoned my family. My mum was on holiday and she was crying. I'm in a position now in my career where it is not so much about myself. I'm 33. If I play one minute at the World Cup or every game, I will do everything to make sure this country is successful."

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