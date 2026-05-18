Harry Maguire explains why Arsenal are a 'better team' than Man City as Man Utd defender makes Premier League title prediction

In a candid assessment of the current Premier League landscape, the United defender has suggested that Arsenal might actually be the superior side when compared to City. Despite City’s historical dominance under Guardiola, Maguire noted that the tactical setup and consistency currently displayed by the north London club put them in a stronger position.

Maguire, having stood across the pitch from both world-class attacking units recently, pointed toward Arsenal's balanced approach as a key factor in his surprising verdict.

He suggested that the Gunners have evolved into a more cohesive machine than the treble winners. Sitting two points clear of City at the top of the table, the capital club are looking to complete a first Premier League title win in 22 years.