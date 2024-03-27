Harry Kane will return to Tottenham! Bayern Munich striker set for career-first back in north London as Bundesliga giants make blockbuster announcement
Harry Kane is set to make an emotional return to N17 this summer after Tottenham and Bayern Munich announced a prestige pre-season friendly.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane set for emotional Tottenham return
- Bayern and Spurs announce showpiece August date
- England captain hopes to be fit for Arsenal clash