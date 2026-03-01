Harry Kane grabs THREE records with brace for Bayern Munich against Dortmund in Der Klassiker win

In doing so, Kane transcended his own personal milestones to achieve a feat not seen in nearly a century. He is now the first Englishman to hit the 45-goal mark in a season since the legendary Dixie Dean netted 46 for Everton during the 1931/32 campaign. This statistical achievement, which has stood for 94 years, underscores that Kane’s brilliant brace is the work of a striker operating at an elite historical level.

Incredibly, the penalty also earned him one more spot in the history books. By recording his fourth consecutive league double, he became only the third player in Bundesliga history to net four braces in a row. He now joins an exclusive club alongside Dortmund’s Lothar Emmerich and Wolfsburg’s Tomislav Maric, who reached the milestone in 1967 and 2001 respectively. This adds to his growing collection of individual accolades since making the move from north London to Munich.