BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Harry Kane Tuchel coffeeGetty
Gill Clark

Harry Kane's secret is out! Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel reveals surprising dietary choice behind England captain's success in Bavaria ahead of crunch Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid

Bayern MunichHarry KaneReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridChampions LeagueThomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed some secrets about Harry Kane's diet ahead of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel reveals Kane's cappuccino habit
  • Bayern preparing to face Real Madrid
  • Striker aiming to fire Bayern into final
Article continues below

Editors' Picks