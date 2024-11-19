Harry Kane's Bayern Munich team-mate appears to fire back at 'language' criticism from England boss Thomas Tuchel after firing Spain to Nations League victory over Switzerland
Bryan Zaragoza hits back at Thomas Tuchel after scoring a late winner for Spain against Switzerland in Nations League on Monday.
- Zaragoza aimed dig at Tuchel
- Was sent out on loan over language barrier
- Tuchel will take charge of England on January 1