The brace took Kane’s league tally to 30 goals in just 24 matches, keeping him firmly on pace to challenge the 41-goal Bundesliga record set by Robert Lewandowski during the 2020–21 campaign. The former Tottenham talisman also became the first Englishman to hit the 45-goal mark in a single season since Dixie Dean scored 46 back in 1931-32.

Furthermore, his reliability from 12 yards remains a vital weapon for Vincent Kompany’s side. Kane converted a crucial second-half penalty on Saturday to tie a long-standing Bundesliga record for successful spot-kicks in a single season, matching Paul Breitner’s 1980–81 tally of 10.

By recording his fourth consecutive league double, he also became only the third player in Bundesliga history to net four braces in a row. He joins an exclusive club alongside Dortmund’s Lothar Emmerich and Wolfsburg’s Tomislav Marić, who reached the milestone in 1967 and 2001, respectively.

The striker is currently operating at a level rarely seen in European football, reaching his personal season-best goal count in nine fewer appearances than he required during his debut campaign for the Bavarians in 2023/24.