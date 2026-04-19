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Harry Kane ‘perfect for Real Madrid’ & ‘any team in the world’ as Bayern Munich wait on contract extension decision from 50-goal striker
Record-breaking numbers in Bavaria
Kane’s move to the Allianz Arena has been nothing short of a sensation, with the striker currently enjoying a historic campaign under Vincent Kompany. Across 42 games in all competitions, the Three Lions captain has racked up a staggering 50 goals and six assists, proving that his transition to the Bundesliga has been seamless. Even with a heavy Champions League schedule potentially limiting his league minutes, his impact has remained absolute. While an untimely injury might prevent him from officially eclipsing Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga scoring record, Kane has already secured his status as one of Bayern’s greatest-ever signings.
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A glowing endorsement from a former team-mate
Llorente, who played alongside Harry Kane during their time together at Tottenham Hotspur, has insisted that the 32-year-old forward possesses a unique skill set that would improve any starting XI on the planet. Speaking to Hajper, the former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao striker was asked if Kane could be the man to replace Lewandowski at Barcelona, but Llorente’s assessment went much further. “He would be the perfect replacement for any striker in any team in the world. When I was at Tottenham people talked a lot about Real Madrid and I said he would be perfect, not just for Madrid, but for any team. He’s a player who does everything well,” Llorente said.
Overcoming injury concerns to lead the line
While Kane’s talent has never been in doubt, some critics have previously questioned whether his long-term fitness might become an issue as he enters the final years of his prime. Llorente acknowledged these past struggles, particularly the recurring ankle problems that plagued the striker during their shared tenure in north London, but noted that they have done little to slow down the Englishman’s output.
“A team player, a professional through and through. He has it all. The only shame is that he’s getting older and has fewer years left. He also had quite a few injuries, I remember when I was at Tottenham he had a lot of ankle problems that slowed him down, but he’s still there scoring goals as always. That will never leave him and he could be the best in any team in the world,” Llorente added.
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Bayern Munich face a waiting game
As the rumors regarding interest from Europe's traditional heavyweights continue to swirl, Bayern are left to wait on a long-term commitment from their star man. Kane’s current contract and future plans remain a topic of significant interest for the Bavarian board, especially as he matches UEFA Champions League records previously held by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker is currently the undisputed frontrunner for top individual honors, with many tipping him for a high finish in the Ballon d'Or standings. For now, Kane’s focus remains on delivering silverware to Munich, starting with a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, as he looks to finally secure the major trophies that have so far eluded him during his record-breaking career.