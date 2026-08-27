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Harry Kane names PSG as Champions League favourites as UEFA confirm 2026-27 league phase draw pots
Positioning PSG as the main rival
Kane has stoked the fires ahead of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign by declaring PSG as the outright favourites to lift the most coveted trophy in European club football. Kane believes that their status as consecutive winners makes them the natural choice for the title once again this season.
The England captain was clear in his assessment of the hierarchy when asked about the contenders for the trophy. Kane said: "I think PSG is the first favorite, as they have won it two years in a row, and then of course there are others like Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona… All the big teams will be there," Kane told Marca.
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Reflecting on past continental heartbreak
As the draw for the league phase approaches, the competitive landscape has been formalised with the confirmation of the seeding. The 36 Champions League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the upcoming ceremony. Bayern find themselves in Pot 1 alongside heavyweights such as Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool, ensuring a high-octane start to the revamped continental tournament.
Reflecting on Bayern's performance in the previous edition of the competition, Kane remained optimistic despite their exit in the semi-finals. "I think we had a really good campaign in Europe. We lost against a great team like PSG by a very small margin, so sometimes you have to accept those things and move on. Since the first day I've been here, I know that also the other players and the managers we've gone back to work with the same mentality," Kane noted.
New season, same ambition for Kane
With the page turned on the previous season, Kane is fully focused on securing silverware in Bavaria. The Champions League remains the ultimate prize for a player of his calibre, and he insists that the hunger within the Bayern squad has not diminished following their recent near-misses. The club is desperate to return to the summit of European football and bring the trophy back to the Allianz Arena for the first time since 2020.
The striker emphasized that the previous year’s results no longer matter as they prepare for a fresh assault on the continent. Kane explained: "Last season is already behind us and we'll see what happens in this one. Now it's about moving forward, fighting for this season and, obviously, the Champions League is one of our big goals. We are ready to work hard and see where this journey takes us, knowing that every match in this competition presents a unique and difficult challenge."
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Revamped format creates longer path
With teams required to navigate an eight-game league phase before the knockout rounds, Kane is well aware of as he prepares for a congested calendar. Bayern will need to maintain consistency over several months to secure a top seeding for the later stages of the competition.
"We are just getting started. We are at the foot of the mountain and there is still a long way to go to climb, many matches ahead, eight matches in the League phase and, obviously, then comes the entire knockout phase," Kane concluded.
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