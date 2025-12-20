AFP
'Wow, Harry Kane' - Luis Diaz reveals how 'spectacular' England captain has surprised him at Bayern Munich
Diaz makes his mark
Diaz was a regular source of transfer speculation over the past year or so, with the Colombia international repeatedly linked with an Anfield exit. Eventually, in late July, the 28-year-old swapped Merseyside for Bavaria in a £65.5 million ($88m) transfer, ending four-and-a-half seasons with the Reds. While his presence has, arguably, been keenly felt by Arne Slot's team, who have struggled a huge amount this season, Diaz has thrived at Vincent Kompany's team. So far, he has 12 goals and seven assists in 21 matches in all competitions, with Bayern going strong domestically and in Europe. And early on, he made a strong impression on former Tottenham star Kane.
In August, the 32-year-old said after Diaz's debut: "Díaz did a great job today. We've only had a couple of training sessions together so far, but he seems hungry and lively. You can tell he's happy to be here. He's playing with a smile on his face. Today you could see how effective he is in the final third, and we'll need him this season – so I'm delighted he's here. His English is not too bad. He communicates well with the team. Hopefully his English and maybe his German as well picks up so some of the other players can talk to him as well. But with the coach talking English I don't think he has a problem."
Diaz heaps praise on Kane
The former FC Porto man agreed that manager Kompany had allowed him to play in a very free manner at Bayern, while explaining that Kane's attention to detail and professionalism were very commendable.
He told The Guardian: "Yes, completely. I feel more confident, more comfortable. And I also have a spectacular group [of teammates] where all of us play for the team. I mean, we have many stars! But we play more together and so that’s very important as well. It’s worth repeating.
"Wow. Harry Kane … is incredible. I faced him many times back when he was with Tottenham so I knew him on the pitch but never shared it with him. Because one thing is seeing him and the other is sharing with him in training or in the dressing room. Exactly, the day by day. The little details. He surprised me. He does things in training where I say to myself, 'this can’t be'. He’s so good. So good. It’s the truth! He plays so much and does everything well. Hunts for the ball, passes, defends – you watch him defend, he dedicates himself so much, someone so calm … and yet he scores goals. This guy lives for them. Each one that comes to him – once, twice, three times – he scores all of them. He's also a great person. Very down to earth, family-orientated, just a spectacular person."
Diaz on flying Bayern start
When asked why he had adapted so well at Bayern, Diaz stressed that his team-mates have a huge amount of faith in him, and that has been a big help. The Colombian also believes that his strong season at Liverpool in 2024-25, where he had 25 goal contributions, played its part, too.
He added, "I think it’s because they have placed a tremendous amount of trust in me. From the first day, my teammates and the club also made me feel welcome very quickly, and even though learning the language is a little difficult they made me feel like part of the family. The truth is that with Bayern I have found a very united team, at ease -something I have always been used to and something I have always wanted. So that’s why this has been very easy. I was also coming from good years at Liverpool, the final year especially, so playing in the Premier League really helped me. And for me I wanted a challenge and to play in the Bundesliga, try a new experience. I knew that I would do well. Obviously I didn’t expect for me to do well so quickly but that’s what I work for."
What comes next for Diaz and Kane?
Diaz and Kane are set for their final Bayern game of 2025 when the Bundesliga leaders travel to Heidenheim on Sunday before heading off for the winter break. They will then return on January 11 at home to Wolfsburg in the league.
