Is Harry Kane injured? Star striker misses Bayern Munich training ahead of Champions League showdown after receiving heavy blow to the face in disastrous display vs Bayer Leverkusen
Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich training ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Celtic after a blow to the face in Saturday's draw with Bayer Leverkusen.
- Kane received blow to the face vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Summed up disappointing performance
- Missed training on Monday