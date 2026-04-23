Bayern Munich's quest for a domestic double remains on track after a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal semi-final. Vincent Kompany's side will travel to Berlin for the final for the first time since 2020, following a performance where they controlled the tempo from the opening whistle.
52 goals up for Harry Kane! England striker scores again to lead Bayern past Bayer Leverkusen & keep treble dream alive
Bayern advance to the DFB-Pokal final
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Kane breaks deadlock in dominant display
The Bavarians’ relentless pressure eventually told in the 22nd minute. Jamal Musiala delivered a perfectly-weighted cross from the right which was cleverly left by Diaz, allowing Kane to dispatch the ball into the roof of the net. It was the England captain's 52nd goal of the campaign, further cementing his incredible season in Germany.
The result was put beyond doubt in the final moments of injury time when Leon Goretzka fed Diaz on the break. The winger remained composed to slot home and make it 2-0, sparking celebrations among the travelling supporters. Bayern now await the winner of the second semi-final between Stuttgart and Freiburg to discover their opponents in Berlin.
'We had control'
The victory kept Bayern's hopes of winning all the remaining titles alive this season, and also set Kane on the path to even more silverware. After the match, he told the club's official website: "It was a really strong performance from start to finish. The way we played and how we won the ball back high up the pitch led to good chances for us in the first and second half. The only thing we could’ve done better is score more goals. We kept them in the game. The last 10 minutes are then always a bit nervy, of course, but overall we had control. They didn’t create many chances."
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The journey to achieve a treble
With Kane continuing his record-breaking scoring run and the team showing immense defensive solidity under Kompany, the prospect of a treble remains a distinct possibility. While Kompany could rotate against Mainz in the Bundesliga, where they have already secured the title, Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals next week.