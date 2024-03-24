Will Harry Kane be fit for Der Klassiker? Bayern Munich's plan for England striker's injury revealed as they gear up for huge Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane picked up an injury on international duty with England and could be doubtful for the clash against Borussia Dortmund.
- Kane leaves England camp with injury
- Could miss Borussia Dortmund clash
- Bayern to assess the situation on Monday