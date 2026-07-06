Harry Kane vs Erling Haaland ticket for $8m! Prices soar as England book quarter-final showdown with Norway in Miami

Fans hoping to witness England’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway are facing staggering costs, with some tickets listed for as much as $8 million on the official FIFA resale platform. The fixture, set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, has become the hottest ticket in world sport as two of the game's greatest strikers, Kane and Haaland, prepare for a historic battle.

While the multimillion-dollar asking price represents the extreme end of the market, the entry point for supporters is still incredibly high. Cheapest seats for the clash are currently starting at $2,760, making it one of the most expensive sporting events in recent history.

Despite these soaring figures, data from SeatPick suggests that the average three-day ticket price has actually dropped by 28 per cent, a trend largely attributed to Brazil’s shock exit from the competition.