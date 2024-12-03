Will Harry Kane start for England at the World Cup? ‘What’s next’ argument made by former Premier League striker as Thomas Tuchel is told how to get the best out of Bayern Munich forward
Troy Deeney has insisted Harry Kane will start for England at the 2026 World Cup while telling Thomas Tuchel how to get the best from the Bayern star.
- Kane has come under fire for big match struggles
- Deeney defended the striker after Hamman's criticism
- Believes Kane will lead England's attack at 2026 WC