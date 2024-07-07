Did Gareth Southgate injure Harry Kane? England striker fitness update after colliding with Three Lions boss & being substituted before Euro 2024 penalty shootout win over Switzerland

Getty ImagesJamie SpencerDid Gareth Southgate injure Harry Kane? England striker fitness update after colliding with Three Lions boss & being substituted before Euro 2024 penalty shootout win over SwitzerlandHarry KaneEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateEngland vs SwitzerlandBayern MunichSwitzerlandHarry Kane spoke about being substituted before the end of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland following Gareth Southgate collision.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane optimistic about fitnessNo lasting concern over Southgate collisionEngland in another semi-finalArticle continues below