How high will Harry Kane set England’s record scorer bar? Ex-Tottenham & Three Lions star Darren Anderton sees ‘a few years left’ in 79-goal striker

Kane has changed his game slightly down the years, becoming less of a penalty box predator and more of a wandering frontman that is happy to drop deep and become involved in build-up play.

Asked if that makes him more difficult to work alongside as an out-and-out winger, with it difficult to know if he will be in the area at any given time as crosses are fed in from the flanks, Anderton added: “There's a bit of Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer in him. I think he can do it all. You know, when Teddy used to drop deep and link the play, the next ball might then come out wide to me, but he'd still get into the box. I think Harry does the same.

“Obviously, Teddy probably had another striker alongside him, so he had a bit more freedom to do that. But as a wide player, there's no way you could have any problem playing with Harry Kane. He's just had an incredible season. He can literally do everything. He's absolutely world-class, and as a wide man, I'd love to play with him.

“I think the style of football we played in the last couple of tournaments, even though we reached finals, was pretty dour and rigid. That didn't really suit Harry Kane in terms of goalscoring. He probably felt he had to drop deep and get involved because he's our main man.”