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How high will Harry Kane set England’s record scorer bar? Ex-Tottenham & Three Lions star Darren Anderton sees ‘a few years left’ in 79-goal striker
Goal on debut & topping Rooney: Kane's England record
Kane made a dream start to his senior England career, with his goal account being opened within 80 seconds of stepping off the bench on debut against Lithuania in 2015. There has been no stopping him from that point.
He has reached double figures for the Three Lions across two calendar years, with a personal best return of 16 efforts being posted in 2021. The World Cup Golden Boot was picked up in 2018, while remarkable standards have been maintained at club level.
Kane has surged well beyond Wayne Rooney’s previous England high of 53 goals, with three figures seemingly within reach. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined in an exclusive club of international centurions.
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Can Kane join Ronaldo & Messi in 100-goal club?
Ex-England star Anderton sees no reason why Kane cannot go on to hit 100. Quizzed on how much further a record-breaking bar will be raised, the former Spurs winger - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Casino Kings - said: “High! He still has a few years left if he wants them.
“The thing is, he's never relied on being the fastest player in the world. I always said the same about Teddy Sheringham. He's not slow, but pace has never been the biggest part of his game. As he loses a bit of speed, I don't think it'll affect him as much as it would other players. So who knows how far he can go? The concerning issue is that we haven't really got anyone to replace him, so at the moment it looks like he can play for as long as he wants.”
Kane remains a winger's dream despite penchant for wandering
Kane has changed his game slightly down the years, becoming less of a penalty box predator and more of a wandering frontman that is happy to drop deep and become involved in build-up play.
Asked if that makes him more difficult to work alongside as an out-and-out winger, with it difficult to know if he will be in the area at any given time as crosses are fed in from the flanks, Anderton added: “There's a bit of Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer in him. I think he can do it all. You know, when Teddy used to drop deep and link the play, the next ball might then come out wide to me, but he'd still get into the box. I think Harry does the same.
“Obviously, Teddy probably had another striker alongside him, so he had a bit more freedom to do that. But as a wide player, there's no way you could have any problem playing with Harry Kane. He's just had an incredible season. He can literally do everything. He's absolutely world-class, and as a wide man, I'd love to play with him.
“I think the style of football we played in the last couple of tournaments, even though we reached finals, was pretty dour and rigid. That didn't really suit Harry Kane in terms of goalscoring. He probably felt he had to drop deep and get involved because he's our main man.”
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World Cup & Ballon d'Or: Targets for Kane in 2026
Kane has been among the goals during England’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup and is ready to lead the line as captain again at another major tournament. He could make history in North America by becoming the first man to win two Golden Boots at FIFA’s flagship event.
He is certainly in the best position to make that possible, having registered 61 goals for Bayern Munich across a second Bundesliga title-winning campaign. Those exploits have put in contention for Ballon d’Or recognition - with Michael Owen the last Englishman to land that prestigious prize back in 2001.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
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