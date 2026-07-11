Harry Kane opens up on 'surreal experience' playing golf with Donald Trump as England striker admits US President is 'pretty good'

During the official press conference, Kane admitted he was deeply grateful for the unique opportunity he was handed. The Bayern striker also praised the head of state's golfing ability, expressing a hope that he can maintain similar standards when he reaches his twilight years.

Kane recounted the experience to the media: "I played alright to be honest. We played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So when the President invites you somewhere … It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him, and to play golf with him.

"His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play golf as well as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. So [it was] a unique experience. I’m just grateful he invited me down to play."