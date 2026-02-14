Take a bow, Harry Kane! Bayern Munich striker reaches major career milestone with brace in latest Bayern Munich outing

Of those 500 goals, 100 have come via penalties, including one in the win over Bremen. Kane's first goal of the afternoon arrived after teenage midfielder Lennart Karl was fouled inside the area. A brief VAR review confirmed the decision and the outcome felt inevitable once the ball was placed on the spot.

The England captain calmly converted, registering his 23rd Bundesliga penalty across the last three seasons - a total higher than the next two players combined. More striking still, he remains flawless in the competition, converting all 23 attempts since arriving in Germany.

The finish was routine by his standards, but the reliability is anything but ordinary. Bayern have come to treat penalties almost as guaranteed goals, such has been Kane's precision and technique from 12 yards. He rarely missed from the spot in the Premier League either, with the most haunting moment from 12 yards coming during England duties, in the World Cup against France.