Why Harry Kane continues to delay Bayern Munich contract extension after 61-goal season

Kane has revealed he is not yet ready to sit down and discuss a contract extension with Bayern. The former Tottenham man capped off his domestic season by lifting the DFB-Pokal trophy in Berlin, but he has opted to push negotiations back until after the upcoming World Cup.

While Bayern supporters are desperate to see the 32-year-old commit his long-term future to the club, Kane has remained calm about the situation. With the domestic season officially concluded, the striker's focus has shifted entirely to international duties and the pursuit of a major trophy with England before returning to the negotiating table in Bavaria.