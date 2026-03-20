Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or? Former England striker tips Bayern Munich star to 'be in the discussion' - but only if he wins the Champions League

Kane has been nursing a slight injury of late, leading to Bayern carefully managing his schedule, but appeared to be fully fit and firing against Atalanta. England are desperate to see their talismanic skipper avoid any more untimely knocks.

Heskey added on fitness issues towards the end of gruelling domestic and continental campaigns: “Look, when you're talking about Harry Kane, your talisman, the one who keeps breaking every goal scoring record wherever he goes, you’ve got to be worried. You've got to try and wrap him in cotton wool but it's difficult with more and more games nowadays isn't it? The schedule's just getting packed and that's what has been spoken about before when it comes to winter breaks. I believe they're looking at bringing that back in again and it's a must because the reality is if we really want to go and win the trophy at a World Cup or a Euros, we need fresher legs towards the end of the season.

“That's why you have an off season, a pre-season, because after a long season it's very difficult. You have a break and then go again, but your break is like a week and it's tough but mentally you just need to get yourself in the right frame of mind to know that you're still in battle, that you've still got to go again and I think I think we've got a really good chance.

“The weather is the biggest one for me, the weather for me is going to be the huge issue. With humidity etc, the heat, we're just not used to it here are we so that's going to be a tough one. But we've got players and the funny thing is we've got players who've been far in tournaments, we've got younger players who've won tournaments so they know what it means to go further into those tournaments and try and win.”