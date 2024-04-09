'Very motivated' Harry Kane backed to continue goalscoring record against Arsenal in Champions League by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel believes that a "very motivated" Harry Kane will continue his goalscoring exploits against Arsenal when he returns to north London.
- Kane to face familiar rivals Arsenal in the UCL
- Has a prolific scoring record against the Gunners
- Tuchel believes that Kane will add to his tally