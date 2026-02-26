Harry Kane and Declan Rice snubbed as England legend names surprise 'first name on the team sheet' for this summer's World Cup

Pearce has boldly claimed that England's most important player is City's January signing, Marc Guehi. The former Crystal Palace defender has won 26 caps for his country, and has already featured under manager Thomas Tuchel, though he missed the wins over Serbia and Albania with an ankle injury.

Now, Pearce has hailed his abilities ahead of the tournament at the end of the season, telling Betway: "The ability to read the game is a really big thing. You might say, well, all players can do that. But the way Manchester City play when they are spread out and getting men forward in the front line, sometimes they can be vulnerable on the counter-attack. Mark Guehi has got the ability to deal with one-on-one situations.

"In the Newcastle game on Sunday, there was probably two or three occasions where City were counter-attacked by the pace of (Anthony) Gordon and (Anthony) Elanga, but he dealt with those situations and that’s vital. But also at half-time, they bought on Abdukodir Khusanov for his added pace to deal with that as well. I wouldn’t say Guehi is a speed merchant, but he reads the game extremely well and gives himself an extra yard.

"So, from the Guehi point of view, he’s the first name on the England team sheet for me this summer and an incredible addition for Manchester City. If anything tips the balance in their favour with the league title this year, it might be him."