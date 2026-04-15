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Harry Kane & Co set to lift NEW Bundesliga trophy once Bayern Munich wrap up second successive title
Space for the next generation
The German football league (DFL) has overseen a significant structural change to the Bundesliga trophy because it had quite literally run out of room. The famous silver trophy has had its outer ring replaced by a larger version to ensure there is enough space to engrave the names of future champions. This modification was essential as the previous iteration had no remaining gaps to immortalise the victors of the German top flight.
According to the official Bundesliga website, the meticulous work was carried out by silver manufacturer Koch & Bergfeld on behalf of the league, adding enough surface area to accommodate the next 30 years of German football history. The trophy now features five silver bands on its outer ring, an increase from the three bands that were visible on the previous version used during Bayer Leverkusen's historic 2023-24 triumph and Bayern's subsequent 2024-25 win.
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Heavy metal for Kane & Co
The physical presence of the trophy has grown along with its heritage. Following the restoration and expansion, the Meisterschale now weighs more than 11 kilograms and boasts a total diameter of 56 cm. It remains a wandering trophy, with the original held by the current champions while duplicates are kept in the trophy rooms of former winners across the country. This latest expansion is not the first time the shield has gone under the knife. The trophy was first designed in 1949 by Elisabeth Treskow, replacing the "Victoria" statue that disappeared during the chaos of World War II. Since then, it has been a living document of German football, listing every champion dating back to VfB Leipzig in 1903. The DFL confirmed that in this latest process, the trophy was completely disassembled and thoroughly restored to its former glory.
History of the growing shield
The first major overhaul occurred in 1981, when a silver ring was added along with five gold-set tourmaline cabochons. Later, in 2009, five larger engraving plates were attached to provide more surface area, a version that lasted until the current 2025-26 campaign necessitated further renovations.
The trophy even accounts for the anomalies of German football history. It features a double engraving for the year 1922, acknowledging both FC Nurnberg and Hamburger SV, and specifically leaves a gap for 1904 when the championship was abandoned. These details have all been preserved on the new, larger ring, ensuring that the lineage of German football remains intact for Kane and his contemporaries to join.
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Bayern's date with destiny
Kompany's side are expected to officially debut the new-look trophy on May 16, following their final home fixture against Koln. Bayern are 12 points clear at the Bundesliga summit with only five matches left to play. If results continue on their current trajectory, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will lead his team out to collect the expanded shield in front of the Allianz Arena crowd. For Kane, the oversized trophy will represent another milestone in his prolific stint in Germany. After breaking his trophy cabinet hoodoo last season, the striker is now set to be part of the first generation to be immortalised on the expanded ring. With a valuation of approximately €50,000 for insurance purposes, the Meisterschale remains the ultimate prize in German sport, now ready for several more decades of competition.