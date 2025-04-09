Frustrated Harry Kane accuses Inter Milan of 'celebrating like they won the tie' after shock away win over Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-finals
Harry Kane provided his thoughts on Bayern Munich's narrow loss to Inter on Tuesday and accused the Italian side of celebrating too early.
- Bayern lost to Inter 2-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League
- Kane reflected on the first leg result
- Accused Inter of "celebrating like they won the tie"