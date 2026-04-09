AFP
'Unbelievable' - Hansi Flick fumes at 'unacceptable' lack of VAR intervention after bizarre handball incident in Barcelona's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid
The bizarre handball controversy
The heavyweight European clash between the two Spanish giants was defined by disciplinary flashpoints, most notably the expulsion of Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí and a highly controversial non-call. Flick directed his frustration at the VAR's failure to intervene during a bizarre second-half sequence involving Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso and substitute defender Pubill. After Musso played a short goal-kick, Pubill, seemingly under the impression the ball wasn't yet in play, deliberately stopped it with his hand and rolled it back to his keeper. Despite the ball being live, referee Istvan Kovacs simply allowed the kick to be retaken, leaving the Barcelona players and bench in total disbelief.
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Flick questions the purpose of VAR
Speaking to Movistar after the final whistle, Flick questioned the very foundation of the technology's implementation in the elite European competition. "I don't know why VAR didn't intervene... it's unbelievable. We all make mistakes but with this type of situation... Why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow for the player," Flick stated in a clearly agitated tone.
Barca defender Gerard Martin echoed his manager's sentiments regarding the lack of a penalty and a second booking for Pubill. "The goalkeeper plants the ball down and plays it. The player stops it with his hand. The referee doesn't see it live, but the VAR has to tell him," Martin remarked.
Cubarsi red card changes the game
While the handball caused the late-game outcry, it was the dismissal of Cubarsi just before half-time that initially swung the momentum in Atletico's favour. The young defender was shown a straight red card for a foul on Giuliano Simeone, who was adjudged to be through on goal. Julian Alvarez capitalised immediately, curling the resulting free-kick into the top corner to give the visitors the lead. Flick remained unconvinced by the severity of the decision against his player, stating: "Maybe it's [deserved], maybe it's not... I'm not sure if he touches him enough because the ball was behind them. But the situation in which Pubill touches it with his hand and the referee doesn't give anything, for me, is very clear," the former Bayern Munich boss added.
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Barca face uphill battle in second leg
The 2-0 loss, compounded by a second-half strike from Alexander Sorloth, marks a historic night for Atleti, who secured their first win at the Camp Nou since 2006. For Barcelona, history is firmly against them as they have been eliminated from all three previous two-legged Champions League ties in which they lost the first leg at home. However, Flick remains defiant ahead of the return fixture in Madrid.
"We believe in ourselves. In the second half, we did very well with one less player. They also have quality up front. It wasn't easy to defend them, but we had chances to win this game," Flick insisted. The Blaugrana will point to their recent Copa del Rey exploits as proof that they can overturn a deficit against Simeone's men, though they will need a significantly more clinical performance than the one witnessed on Wednesday night.