Hansi Flick 'surprised' as Barcelona snap up Gabriel Jesus in bargain €10m transfer from Arsenal

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Jesus for an initial €10 million fee. The 29-year-old Brazilian forward travelled to Catalonia on Monday to finalise a two-year contract.

Jesus was present at Camp Nou to watch his new team-mates dismantle Rayo Vallecano 5-2. The dominant victory ensured Blaugrana maintained their perfect start to the Liga season with three consecutive wins. He will be officially unveiled on Tuesday as the club's sixth major signing of the summer transfer window.